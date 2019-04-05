Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Giuseppina TRISCARI is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Monday, 8 April 2019. View



TRISCARI (Giuseppina):

Passed away peacefully on 1 April 2019 in Rocca Di Caprileone Sicily, aged 96 years. Loving wife of Antonino (dec), adored mother of Pino, Calogero, Silvio, Enzo and Armando. Mother-in-law of Tina, Ety, Rita (dec), Lina and Maria. Cherished Nonna of 13 and Bis Nonna of 15.

Mamma you lived a long happy life, thank you for the beautiful memories. Love and miss you always. Reunited with Papa. Riposa in Pace. Mass will be celebrated on Monday 8 April 2019 7pm St Lawrence Church, 392 Albert St, Balcatta.







