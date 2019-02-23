Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Giuseppina SERRA is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 26 February 2019. View



SERRA (Giuseppina):

19.3.1931 - 20.2.2019 Born at Ripa Teatina, Italy and passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at the Italian Aged Care Centre Marangaroo.

Beloved wife of Nicola. Adored mother of Peter (dec), Fernando and Anna, mother-in-law of Joe and Antonietta. Eldest sister of Eufemia, Yolanda (dec), Nicetta and Ernesto. Nonna of Anthony and Stephanie, Michael and Anita, David and Jacinta, Julian, Christopher, Joshua, Giordan and Jasmine. Bis Nonna of Sofia.

We will love and miss her always. Thank you to all the staff at the Italian Aged Care Centre and Dr Carbone for looking after Giuseppina over the last 10 years.



Serra (Giuseppina):

To my darling wife of 60 years. In my heart I love you still. With every thought there is a tear, for a wife I lost and loved so dear. You left a gap no one can fill, I love you and always will. Gone are the days we use to share, but the ache in my heart is always there. Father in heaven hear my pray, look after my wife with loving care.

Your loving husband Nicola

Serra (Giuseppina):

You devoted your life to your family. You worked tirelessly to ensure we were safe and secure and you loved us like no other mother could. But over the last 13 years, in your time of need, we felt so helpless. We watched you slowly fade away, all we could do was hold your hand and pray. You could not tell us your pain, you could not tell us your name, but your eyes spoke the reassuring words that you loved us, and it would be ok. We will miss you so very much, but the memories of you will always live on in our hearts.

Rest in peace in God's arms beautiful Mum. Until we meet again. Your loving Son Fernando and daughter-in-law Antonietta

Serra (Giuseppina):

Mum, you were the most beautiful mother a daughter could have, always so loving, thoughtful and kind. What beautiful memories you leave behind. You may have left this world but you will never leave my heart and mind. As I held your hand with tears in my eyes, I watched you slowly slip away. Please God, hold your arms around Mum, tend her with love and care.

I love you Mum. Your daughter Anna and son-in-law Joe

Serra (Giuseppina):

In loving memory of our dear Nonna Giuseppina. We remember many wonderful times growing up with you, especially the family meals together and your amazing food. Your caring and loving nature will be missed. Love from your "darling" grandchildren; Anthony and Stephanie, Michael and Anita, David and Jacinta, Christopher and your great grand-daughter Sofia



Serra (Giuseppina):

To our loving Nonna Giuseppina. We will always treasure the memories we shared with you and forever remember the love and joy you filled our lives with. We will miss you greatly but can take comfort knowing that you are now at peace. Love always; your grandchildren Julian, Joshua, Giordan and Jasmine







