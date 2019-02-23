SERRA:
The Funeral Mass for Mrs Giuseppina Serra of Stirling, will be celebrated in the St Lawrence Church, 392 Albert Street Balcatta, commencing at 10:15am on Thursday (28.2.2019)
The cortege will leave the Church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the main entrance of KARRAKATTA Cemetery, Railway Road, Karrakatta at 12 noon, for an Entombment Service.
Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in the St Lawrence Church, 392 Albert Street Balcatta at 7:00pm on WEDNESDAY (27.2.2019).
502 WANNEROO RD WESTMINSTER 9464 7266
WA Family Owned
www.bowraodea.com.au
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 23, 2019