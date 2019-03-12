|

CASTRO (Giuseppina):
Treasured memories of Mum and all the good times we spent together. She will always be loved, remembered and cherished forever. Now reunited with Dad and Paolo. Devoted mother of Enzo, respected mother- in-law of Nina, loving Nonna of Anita and Anthony, Jessica and proud great Grandmother of Joshua, Cristian and Amelia.
Rest peacefully now Mum
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 12, 2019