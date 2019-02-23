PRUITI-CIARELLO:
The Funeral Mass for Mr Giuseppe (Joe) Pruiti-Ciarello of Mirrabooka will be celebrated in Our Lady of Mercy Church, Cnr Girrawheen Ave and Patrick Crt, Girrawheen commencing at 1.00pm on THURSDAY (28.02.2019). The cortege will leave the Church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the main entrance of KARRAKATTA Cemetery, Railway Rd, Karrakatta at 3.00pm for a Burial Service. Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in Bowra & O'Dea's Chapel, cnr Wanneroo and Victoria Roads, Westminster at 7.00pm on WEDNESDAY evening (27.02.2019). Donations in lieu of flowers to the would be appreciated.
