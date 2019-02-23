|
PRUITI-CIARELLO Giuseppe (Joe):
Born 18.11.1939 Castell' Umberto. Died peacefully at home 20.02.2019. Dearly loved Husband of Vera. Beloved Father of Annette, Anthony, Josephine and John. Father-in-law to Charlie, Nicket and Toni. Grandfather of 9.
Your presence we miss, your memory we treasure. Loving you always, forgetting you never.
Rest Peacefully
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 23, 2019