MANNINO (Giuseppe ): Born San Piero Patti, Sicily 11 August 1936 - passed away 5 March 2019.
|
Currently, the Guest Book for Giuseppe MANNINO is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Saturday, 9 March 2019.
We are broken-hearted. A devoted husband, a giant of a father, a beloved nonno and bisnonno and a true artisan has left us all too suddenly. The world is now a sadder place because he has gone.
Husband of Teresa, father of Franco, Fiorentino, Alice and Laura, father-in-law of Maria, Jasenka, Andrea and Tony, nonno of Claudia, Julio, Adriana, Luke, Renato, Sofia, Lorenzo and Luciano, bisnonno of Allegra.
We love you.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 6, 2019