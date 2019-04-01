DI PARDO:
The Funeral Mass for Mr Giuseppe (Pep) Di Pardo of Palmyra, formerly of Maddington will be celebrated in Christ the King Catholic Church, Lefroy Road Beaconsfield, commencing at 10:00am on FRIDAY (5.04.2019). The cortege will leave the Church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the main entrance of FREMANTLE Cemetery, Carrington Street, Palmyra at 11:15am for a Burial Service. Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in Christ the King Church, Beaconsfield at 7:00pm on THURSDAY (4.04.2019).
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 1, 2019