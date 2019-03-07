Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Giuseppe COZZA is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Sunday, 10 March 2019. View



COZZA (Giuseppe):

Born Coppito L'Aquila 08.12.1941 passed away peacefully 04.03.2019 surrounded by his loving family. Loving husband of Elisa, cherished father of Marina, Lina and Marco. Respected Father-in-law to Nikki and beloved Nonno to Jamie, Sarah, Natasha, Isabella, Anneliese and Bis Nonna to Tobias and Logan.

We will miss you more than you ever know, rest peacefully.

Your loving family xxx

COZZA (Giuseppe):

My Darling! Thank you for our beautiful 55 plus 2 years together. My life will never be the same again without you.

Forever in my heart until we meet again. Love always your princess xxx

COZZA (Giuseppe):

My Beautiful Dad Words can't explain how much I miss you. Missing your face around me, forever in my thoughts and forever in my heart.

Love you today and always. Marina xx

COZZA (Giuseppe):

Dad, you will always be remembered for that special smile, your caring heart and a love you gave us like no other.

Always in our mind and forever in our hearts. Love you Dad. Your son Marco and Nikki

COZZA (Giuseppe):

Dad, Gone are the days we used to share, but in my heart you will always be there. The gates of memories will never close, I miss you more than anybody knows.

Love your daughter Lina

COZZA (Giuseppe):

You were more than just a grandfather, you were my Nonno, one of a kind.

Life without you will never be the same. You will be sorely missed, but forever loved.

Jamie, Sarah-Louise, Tobias and Logan xo

COZZA (Giuseppe):

To our beautiful Nonno Pap, You will forever be in our hearts.

Love you tanto tanto Bella and Anneliese

COZZA (Giuseppe):

Hey Nonno! You'll always have a place in my heart, Love and miss you forever my Guardian Angel.

Look forward to the day we will meet again.

xxxx Natasha xxxx

COZZA (Giuseppe):

Hey Brother! Will cherish our life memories forever.

I'll keep on sending you my tip of the day.

You'll always be in our hearts.

Brother-in-Law Bernie and Eileen



