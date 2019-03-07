COZZA:
The Funeral Mass for Mr Giuseppe Cozza of South Lake will be celebrated in Christ the King Catholic Church Lefroy Road, Beaconsfield commencing at 2.15pm on TUESDAY (12.03.2019). The cortege will leave the Church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the main entrance of FREMANTLE Cemetery, Carrington Street, Palmyra at 3.45pm for a Burial Service.
Rosary will be recited in Christ the King Catholic Church at 1.55pm on TUESDAY (12.03.2019).
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 7, 2019