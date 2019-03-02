|
Currently, the Guest Book for Giuseppe AUGIMERI is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 5 March 2019.
AUGIMERI (Giuseppe):
Passed away peacefully at Opal Gardens Bunbury 28.2.2019. Dearly beloved husband of Giuseppina (dec). Loved father and father-in-law of Gina and Alfio, Angie and Robert, Bene (dec), Vince, Tony and Leanne and Albert. Loved Nonno of 16 Grandchildren and 16 Great Grandchildren.
Reunited with Mum.
Funeral Director Info
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 2, 2019