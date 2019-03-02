AUGIMERI:
The Funeral Mass for the late Mr Giuseppe Augimeri of Bunbury will be celebrated in St Patricks Cathedral, Bunbury at 10.30am FRIDAY morning (8.3.2019). At the conclusion of Mass the Cortege will leave the Cathedral and arrive at the BUNBURY Lawn Cemetery at 12noon.
Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in The Funeral Chapel, 9 Spencer Street, Bunbury at 7pm THURSDAY evening (7.3.2019).
BUNBURY Post an eTribute at barrettfunerals.com.au South West Family-Owned
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 2, 2019