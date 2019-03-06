|
Giuliano was born in Tuscany, Italy on 23rd February 1948 and passed away peacefully on 3rd March 2019, in Bunbury.
Husband of Shelley, father of Andrew and David, father-in-law of Ashleigh. Nonno of Lucca and Avery.
A part of us goes with him. Much of him stays with us. Ciao bello.
We are deeply saddened by his death and rejoice in the life we shared with him and his wife, Shelley and sons Andrew and David and their families.
We offer them our love and support. Giuliano was the esteemed and loved brother-in-law of Maxine (dec) and Pat and very fond Uncle of Alison, Leanne, Rosemary and Stephanie and their families.
Now in God's tender, loving and merciful care.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 6, 2019