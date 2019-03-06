M ariani:
The Funeral Mass for Mrs Giovanna MARIANI of Beaconsfield will be celebrated in Christ the King Church Lefroy Road Beaconsfield commencing at 10:30AM on TUESDAY (12.03.2019). The cortege will leave the Church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the main entrance of FREMANTLE Cemetery, Carrington Street, Palmyra at 12:15pm for a Burial service.
Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in Bowra & O'Dea's Chapel 312 South Street Hilton at 7:30PM on MONDAY evening (11.03.2019).
FREMANTLE 312 SOUTH STREET HILTON 9239 7744
WA Family Owned
www.bowraodea.com.au
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 6, 2019