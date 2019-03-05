|
MARIANI (Giovanna):
It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of our beloved Mother and Nonna Giovanna who passed away on Sunday 3rd of March 2019.
Your courage, kindness, love and devotion will be missed by us all.
Rest in peace. Beloved wife of Giovanni (dec). Love Dom and Angelina, Laurie and Lucia, Maria and Luciano. Your Grandchildren Ruby, Jessica, John, Dion, Cardia and Romina.
Reunited with Dad.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 5, 2019