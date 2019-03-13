CICIRELLO:
The Funeral Mass for Mrs Giovanna Cicirello will be celebrated in Sacred Heart Church, cnr Ovens Road and Discovery Drive, Thornlie commencing at 10:30am on TUESDAY (19.03.2019). The cortege will leave the church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the main entrance of FREMANTLE Cemetery, Carrington Street, Palmyra at 12pm for a Cremation Service.
Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in Sacred Heart Church, cnr Ovens Road and Discovery Drive Thornlie at 7:00pm on MONDAY (18.03.2019).
At Giovanna's request please wear colourful not black clothing.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 13, 2019