CICIRELLO (Giovanna):
Born in Piraino, Sicily on 18.10.1940, passed away on Sunday 10.03.2019. Dearly loved wife of Antonino, treasured Mum of Joanna, Maria and Carla, Mother-in-Law to Joe, Grant and Trevor. Nonna to 11 Grandchildren and Partners, Great Nonna to 18 Great Grandchildren. A beautiful soul who loved life. Free to walk, run, laugh as she always wanted to.
Truly loved and forever in our hearts.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 13, 2019