ROSA:
The Funeral Mass for Mr Gino Rosa of Hamilton Hill will be celebrated in Holy Cross Catholic Church, Ommaney St, Hamilton Hill commencing at 10.00am WEDNESDAY (20.3.2019). The Cortege will leave the Church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the main entrance of FREMANTLE Cemetery, Carrington Street, Palmyra at 11.15am for a Burial Service. Please assemble at Samson Pavilion at 11.05am.
Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in Bowra & O'Dea's Chapel, 312 South Street, Hilton at 7.30pm on Tuesday (19.3.2019).
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 16, 2019