ROSA (Gino Luigi):
Born Fonteavignone, L'Aquila, Italy on 27.9.1947 Passed away peacefully at Fiona Stanley Hospital surrounded by his loving family on 11.3.2019. Much loved husband of Lina for 42 wonderful years. Dearly loved father and father- in-law of Giulio and Daniela, Anita, Gino and Rebecca. Adored Nonno of Alessandro, Lorenzo, Rafael and Emilia.
The tears in our eyes we can wipe away but the ache in our hearts will always stay.
Riposa in Pace



Published in The West Australian on Mar. 14, 2019
