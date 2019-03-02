OOSTERLING (Gerrit ): 29.5.35 - 25.2.19 A kind and beloved husband to our beautiful Aunty Anna for 53 years.
Passed unexpectedly in his sleep. Twin brother to Nic (dec).
A funny clever and generous uncle to Sonia, Mark, Melissa, Bill, Jordan, Jazmin and William. Gerry we will miss everything about you. Fancy you popping your clogs in bed!
So much love and sympathy to Anna and all the dutchies from your loving family.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 2, 2019