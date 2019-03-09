|
Currently, the Guest Book for Gerard ANTONIO is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 12 March 2019.
ANTONIO
(Gerard Martin ): Passed away peacefully in Esperance on the 6.03.19 surrounded by family.
Much loved husband and father. Heart broken doesn't begin to describe our loss. We are so proud of the man you were. Always in our hearts. Alicia, Terry, Rocky, Olivia and your loving dog Gio.
ANTONIO (Gerard Martin)
Loving son of Terry and Lorraine.
Our hearts are broken.
You tried so hard to stay with us. Your incredible journey of achievement will be remembered forever.
We will always be here for your family. No more suffering at peace now.
ANTONIO (Gerard Martin)
Loving brother to Pauline (Annie) and brother in-law Cookie.
Loving uncle to Luke, Mads, Amy and Tayla.
Your guidance, inspiration, support and friendship will never be forgotten.
Our hearts are broken, we will love you and miss you forever.
ANTONIO (Gerard Martin)
Dearest brother of Dan and Renn.
Beloved uncle of Jess, Dylan, Jake, Jax, Jaimee, Michael, Tom and great uncle to Cooper.
Devastated at the loss of our brave and inspirational uncle and brother. Love you and miss you forever xxxx.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 9, 2019