Geraldine O'SULLIVAN

Obituary
Guest Book
  • " O'SULLIVAN (Geraldine): 4.9.1939 - 12.3.2019 Raised in..."
    - Geraldine OùSULLIVAN
    Published in: The West Australian
Currently, the Guest Book for Geraldine O'SULLIVAN is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Thursday, 21 March 2019.


O'SULLIVAN (Geraldine):
4.9.1939 - 12.3.2019 Raised in Perth, lived her adult years in Melbourne. Farewell to our beloved Aunt Geraldine, whose warmth, wit and love of family will be so greatly missed. Lifelong health issues could not dampen this independent spirit. Trisha and Peter, Shane and Jennifer, Gavan and families

Published in The West Australian on Mar. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Powered By Legacy.com