O'SULLIVAN (Geraldine):
4.9.1939 - 12.3.2019 Raised in Perth, lived her adult years in Melbourne. Farewell to our beloved Aunt Geraldine, whose warmth, wit and love of family will be so greatly missed. Lifelong health issues could not dampen this independent spirit. Trisha and Peter, Shane and Jennifer, Gavan and families
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 18, 2019