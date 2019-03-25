MERCHANT:
The Funeral Cortege for Mrs Geraldine Merchant of Menora formerly of Margaret River will arrive at the main entrance of KARRAKATTA Cemetery, Railway Road, Karrakatta at 10.00am on MONDAY (01.04.2019) for a Burial Service.
The Cortege will leave Karrakatta Cemetery at the conclusion of the Service and arrive at St Paul's Roman Catholic Church, 106 Rookwood Street, Mt Lawley for her Requiem Mass to be celebrated at 12noon.
Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in St Paul's Church, Mt Lawley at 7.00pm on SUNDAY (31.03.2019).
231 GRAND PROMENADE DIANELLA 9229 7711
WA Family Owned
www.leanneodea.com.au
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 25, 2019