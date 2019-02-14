Gerald QUINN

Born Belfast, Northern Ireland 6 June 1933. Passed away Albany, 9 February 2019. Our Heavenly Father has ended his suffering and taken him to eternal peace. Loving husband to Wilhelmina, devoted father to Danny (dec), Michelle and Steve, Liz and Steve, Jacqui and Glenn and dearest Grampy to Neve, Ava and Finn.

