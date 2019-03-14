PRICE (George Thomas ): Passed away on the 11th March 2019 DOB 10th Nov 1935. Loving husband of Dora. Dad of Philip, Katie and Mandy. Loved Gaga and Granddad. You are the best Dad and Gaga anyone could have. At peace with Mum and Mandy. xxx
My Dad my world my everything, I have lost the most important man in my life what will I do without you. Loved Dad of Katie and Dad in law of Mark. Loved Gaga of Chanel, Shanna, Clint, Leanne and Natalie. Loved Great Gaga of Brock, Jaiden, Noah, Isabella May, Jax, Austin, Lucas, Sammy-Lee, Riley, Lily. You were one of a kind and you and Mum looked after my children and they adored you. xxxxx
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 14, 2019