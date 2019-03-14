Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for George PRICE is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Sunday, 17 March 2019. View





PRICE (George Thomas):

My Dad my world my everything, I have lost the most important man in my life what will I do without you. Loved Dad of Katie and Dad in law of Mark. Loved Gaga of Chanel, Shanna, Clint, Leanne and Natalie. Loved Great Gaga of Brock, Jaiden, Noah, Isabella May, Jax, Austin, Lucas, Sammy-Lee, Riley, Lily. You were one of a kind and you and Mum looked after my children and they adored you. xxxxx













