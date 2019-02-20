Mulhing (George ): The Commodore, Flag Officers, Committee and Members of the Claremont Yacht Club (Inc) wish to express their sincere condolences on the passing of George MUHLING, our oldest and longest serving Member. George was a Member for almost 80 years.
Currently, the Guest Book for George MUHLING is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Saturday, 23 February 2019.
Deepest sympathy is extended to his wife Joan and daughters Pam, Jenny, Helen and Beth.
Published in The West Australian from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019