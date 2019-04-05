|
Currently, the Guest Book for George COLLINS is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Monday, 8 April 2019.
COLLINS (George Neish):
Passed away peacefully with family by his side 2.4.2019 aged 70. Much loved dad of Amanda, Fran, Eddie, Gemma and George and loved father- in-law of Geoff, Donna, Chris and Christine. Adored and loved Poppa to 18.
Thank you for your love, support and guidance. We will miss your storytelling and your practical jokes, and will always have these special memories in our hearts.
Funeral Director Info
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 5, 2019