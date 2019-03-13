|
Currently, the Guest Book for Geoffrey GILES is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Saturday, 16 March 2019.
GILES (Geoffrey Robert):
6.3.1936 - 11.3.2019 Passed away peacefully. Loved beyond measure. Beloved husband and soul mate to Betty. Father to Leanne and Sue. Father- in-law to Steve and Mal. Poppa to Bree, Luke, Kristy and Jamie.
To my wonderful husband of 58 years, you are forever in my heart and made my life so special. Goodbye my love. Betty and (Lucy).
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 13, 2019