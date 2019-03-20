|
Currently, the Guest Book for Geoff SEQUEIRA is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Saturday, 23 March 2019.
SEQUEIRA (Geoff):
Passed away peacefully at Castledare Comfort Care on 18th March 2019, aged 76. Dearly loved husband of Maureen (dec). Loving and devoted father of Jen, Mark and Yvette. Adored Grandpa of Stacey, Laura and Noah. Cherished Great Grandpa of Cohen, Laila and Meilani.
To the world you were but one, to us you were the world.
Rest in Peace
Funeral Director Info
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 20, 2019