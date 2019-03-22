|
DIXON (Dr Geoff):
Beloved husband of Cynthia, devoted father of Jeremy, Pauline, Graham and Rachel; father-in-law to Gillian and John; grandfather to Jesse, Samuel, Jemimah, Benjamin, Joel, Andrew and Grace; grandfather- in-law to Diana and Jordan; great-grandfather to Clara and Henry.
Pioneer in child, adolescent and family psychiatry; friend to the marginalised; pillar of the church, an inspiration in faith and generous to the last. Geoff slipped away to be with Jesus on 19th March in his 83rd year. Au revoir.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 22, 2019