WILKINSON (Gavin Paul ): 20.11.1961 - 28.02.2019 Taken from us so suddenly. We never got to say goodbye or honour you in our own special way. Mum's (Coral Wilkinson-Mansfield's) firstborn and our oldest brother. We will always miss you Our Big Bro, and Mum her Son. Love You Gavin Shavin. Love Greg, Mark, Lauren, Wendy, Errol, Adam, Fiona, Miho, Elisha and Mat.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 15, 2019