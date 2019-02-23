|
TINGLEY (Gavin):
Passed away peacefully at SJOG Subiaco with his family at his side.
Beloved partner of Gemma, devoted father to Zach and Hamish. Loved son of Marjorie and Bill (dec). Loving brother to Donna and Andrew.
You will be with us forever.
Gavin, we love you. You fought so hard. You were so brave, you showed us how strong you are. We love you so much and I don't know how I will go on without you.
Thank you for loving us. Gemma.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 23, 2019