COX:
Gary's wife Kieryn and their families invite family, friends, and colleagues to attend a celebration of his life at the Lakeside, PINNAROO Memorial Valley, Whitfords Avenue Padbury, commencing at 2.15pm on Monday (01.04.2019), please follow parking signs.
A private cremation will take place at a later time.
You are welcome to wear colour and to please bring your well-behaved dogs on leads.
68 STIRLING ST PERTH 9231 5199
WA Family Owned
www.bowraodea.com.au
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 27, 2019