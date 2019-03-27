Funeral notice



COX:

Gary's wife Kieryn and their families invite family, friends, and colleagues to attend a celebration of his life at the Lakeside, PINNAROO Memorial Valley, Whitfords Avenue Padbury, commencing at 2.15pm on Monday (01.04.2019), please follow parking signs.

A private cremation will take place at a later time.

You are welcome to wear colour and to please bring your well-behaved dogs on leads.



68 STIRLING ST PERTH 9231 5199

WA Family Owned

www.bowraodea.com.au







COX:Gary's wife Kieryn and their families invite family, friends, and colleagues to attend a celebration of his life at the Lakeside, PINNAROO Memorial Valley, Whitfords Avenue Padbury, commencing at 2.15pm on Monday (01.04.2019), please follow parking signs.A private cremation will take place at a later time.You are welcome to wear colour and to please bring your well-behaved dogs on leads.68 STIRLING ST PERTH 9231 5199WA Family Owned Published in The West Australian on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | Return to today's Obituaries for The West Australian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers