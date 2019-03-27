|
COX (Gary):
Passed away unexpectedly 18.3.2019.
Much loved by his wife Kieryn, his mam Ethel, 'spare' mum Marlene, sisters Sonia and Sarah as well as brother-in-law Devin. Loving uncle of Jakob, Ruby and Lucas. Memories of the wonderful life we shared with Gary will stay with us always.
"So many things I would have done, but clouds got in my way"
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 27, 2019