ARNDT (Garry):
Passed away peacefully at home on 22nd March 2019, aged 88. Dearly loved husband of Dossie (dec). Much loved father and father-in-law of Karin and Nip, Tony and Anne, Mari-Anne and Andrew, Paul and Trish. Loved Pop of 9 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Just as you were, you will always be, a cherished part of our memory.
Rest in Peace
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 23, 2019