|
Currently, the Guest Book for Gail ALLISON is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Sunday, 17 February 2019.
A llison (Gail):
Our deepest sympathy to family, friends and colleagues of Mrs Gail ALLISON.
Mrs Allison was a hard working Aboriginal woman, representing her community and Aboriginal people in Western Australia on a range of complex issues.
Her commitment to improving outcomes for Aboriginal people inspired a high level of respect, and is acknowledged by the Aboriginal Lands Trust.
On behalf of the Aboriginal Lands Trust Board, Dr Robert Isaacs AM, Chairperson.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 14, 2019