MORDINI (Gaetano ): Passed away peacefully 28th February 2019, aged 90. Beloved husband of Maria; loved father of Tony, John, Marco and Raymond; father in law of Leanne, and Lucy; Claire (mother of Toby); and nonno to Chiara, Emily, Angela, Toby, Lola, Alex and Pepe. Forever loved, never forgotten.MORDINI (Gaetano):To my loving husband Gaetano. Thank you for all your love and support over the past 60 years. You will always hold a place in my heart. Rest in Peace. Your wife Maria.MORDINI (Gaetano):Dad you taught us to work hard and build a solid foundation for our future. Your legacy will continue to inspire us. Your son Tony and grandson Toby.MORDINI (Gaetano):Dear Dad, You lived a long productive life working in the shop, on the farm, and growing fruit and veges in the back yard. You provided for Mum and your sons for all your life and built a wonderful home. You loved to work and taught us this same discipline. Thank you for being our father. You are now at peace with God and your family in heaven where you will continue to watch over us. Your loving son, John.MORDINI (Gaetano):Papa, thank you for everything you've done for me and for helping me be the person I am today. You taught me the value of a good education and hard work, among other things. I am grateful for the sacrifices you made for my brothers and I to give us the opportunities you never had. You are also loved by Leanne and your grandchildren who enjoyed your stories and humour. Papa, you have earned your rest. Love from Marco.MORDINI (Gaetano):Dear Dad, Thank you for teaching us the value of hard work and commitment in what you are passionate in. Your grandchildren were so upset to hear of your passing and will remember you with fondness. I'll be there soon to pay repects and say goodbye. Love Raymond, Lucy, Lola and Pepe xx. Published in The West Australian on Mar. 2, 2019

