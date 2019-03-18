|
WHITFIELD Gabrielle Dawn (nee Reid):
15th August 1941 to 8th March 2019.
Beloved Wife of Robert. Dear Mum of Carmel, Jane and Ben. Loved Grandmother of Bree, Daniel, Logan and Heath.
Passed away peacefully at Warren District Hospital with family.
Gabrielle was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 18, 2019