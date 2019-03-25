|
Currently, the Guest Book for Frederick CARRIE is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Thursday, 28 March 2019.
CARRIE
Frederick William (Fred):
24.7.1939 - 23.3.2019 Best friend and husband of Gayna (nee Millen). Loved father of Rochelle Overington and Shane Carrie. Father-in-Law of Brad and Wenda-Lee. Twin brother of Jim and brother of Maiva Jeanette (dec) and Moira Dahlberg. Brother-in-Law of Nerida, Kevin, Lorraine and Vern. Grandad of Lyam, Travis and John. Passed away peacefully, thanks to the wonderful care of the staff at Brightwater "The Cove' Mandurah.
FAREWELL
Funeral Director Info
Published in The West Australian from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019