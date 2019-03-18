|
Currently, the Guest Book for Fred MCKENZIE is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Thursday, 21 March 2019.
McK enzie (Fred Evan): OAM
In loving memory of Fred. Dearly beloved Husband of Helen. Much loved Father of Terri and Scott and adored Poppy Mac of Amy, Erin, Christopher and Nicholas, who passed away 11 years ago today. Remembering you is easy, we do that everyday, it's the emptiness without you that never goes away, the flowers that we bring you and place with loving care, no-one knows the heartache as we turn to leave you there.
Remembered Always
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 18, 2019