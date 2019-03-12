Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Fred BONE is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Friday, 15 March 2019. View



BONE Frederick (Fred):



Loving Husband to Colleen, Father of Glenda, Craig, Paul, Margie (dec.), Alijca, Brett, Gail, Steven, Fiona, Jen and Mark. Pop of Natalie, Joanne, Bradley, Amanda, Gerard, Ashley, Aaron, Kallie, Brendan, Madison, Mitchell, Morgan, Stefanie, James, Lauren and Bailey. Great Pop of Aaron, Ashley, Evie, Oliver, Finn, Penny, Judd, Jack, Harry, Milly, Zoe and Liam.

'We love you Freddie and we will all miss you xxx'

BONE Frederick (Fred):



You laid the foundations by which we live our lives. Honest, practical and hard working. Our safety net. Loved by Glenda and Craig, Nat, Jo, Brad and Amanda.



BONE Frederick (Fred):



Loving Father, Granddad and Great Granddad.

A gentleman who will be greatly missed.

Paul, Margie (dec.) and Alicja, Gerard, Ashley, Jack, Harry and Millie, Ashley, Deborah, Zoe and Liam.

Rest in Peace.

BONE Frederick (Fred):



Thanks for the great memories Freddy, Dad, Pop, Long Grain.

You will be remembered as the best Father, Grandfather and Great- Grandfather.

You will be sadly missed. Brett and Gail, Aaron, Kallie and Jon, Brendan and Chantelle, Maddie and Ben. Great-Grandfather to 'lil Aaron, Ashley, Evie and Penny.

RIP

BONE Frederick (Fred):



Dad, you did a good job. Rest easy Mate.

Love Steve.

BONE Frederick (Fred):



Dad, you are our hero and the heart and soul of our family. We will never forget you. Have a cold one for us up there.

Fiona, Mitchell, Morgan and Stef.

BONE Frederick (Fred):



Dad, to the world you were just one person, but to us you were our world. We will always love you. Jen, Mark, James, Lauren and Bailey.



Published in The West Australian from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The West Australian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers