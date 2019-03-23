|
ALLEN (Frankie):
04.11.1952 - 14.03.2019 Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Loving Dad of Charlton, Priscilla and Michal, Fabian, Troy and Kiara. Beloved Grandpa of Tyson, Tamsine, Jordan, Ke'ala, Riley and Jacob. Much loved Brother of Winston and Bob.
Deep in our hearts a memory is kept of one we loved and will never forget.
Rest in Peace
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 23, 2019