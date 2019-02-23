RECHICHI:
The Funeral Mass for the late Mr Frank Rechichi of Cooloongup will be celebrated in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 2 Townsend Road, Rockingham on WEDNESDAY (27.02.19) commencing at 10am.
The Cortege will leave from the Church to arrive at the main entrance of Rockingham Regional Memorial Park Cemetery for a Burial Service at 12pm.
Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited at Our Lady of Lourdes Church on TUESDAY (26.2.2019) at 7.00pm.
No flowers by request, donations in lieu to the Leukaemia Foundation or The .
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 23, 2019