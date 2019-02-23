Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Frank RECHICHI is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 26 February 2019. View



RECHICHI (Frank):

Aged 64, passed away on 20.02.2019. Son of Rosario (dec) and Teresa, loving husband to Sue, adored father of Daniel and Adrian, brother of Ang, Mary (dec), Paul and Susan, uncle and great uncle. May you rest peacefully. You are the love of my life and soulmate with an enormous capacity to love. You were a strong family man at heart and a great friend to many. We love you and miss you terribly.

Sue.

RECHICHI (Frank):

Dad, you were an inspiration. You always put us first and you filled our lives with an abundance of love. You and Mum gave us the lives we have today, you both worked so well together and we couldn't have asked for better parents. We love you and will cherish our many fond memories of you for the rest of our lives. Life just won't be the same without you. Love always and forever.

Daniel and Adrian.



