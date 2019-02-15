Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Frank NICHOLS is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Monday, 18 February 2019. View



NICHOLS (Frank):

29.05.1928 - 13.02.2019 Sadly, Frank passed away at FSH. He was not alone. Frank was Father to Susan (dec), Kenneth (dec) and Jenny (dec). Left with only memories are his Wife, Norma and his Sons, Peter, Rodney and Grant and their wives Rosalyn, Cath and Margaret. Grandfather and Great Grandfather to many. He was a good man who made us happy and we will miss him very much. Our thanks to the caring people at "Gracewood".

Rest Peacefully dear Frank and Dad

NICHOLS (Frank):

My husband, my love, my friend. Travel safely, I shall not forget you. Oh for the touch of a vanished hand and the sound of a voice that is still.

Norma







