FERRARI (Frank):
Born 25.6.1934 in Perth. Passed away peacefully on Monday 4.3.2019 at Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital aged 84. Much loved partner of Margarida friend of Claudia, Walter and Guy, their spouses Joe, Monica and Pina and children Angie, Sean, Joseph, Allanah, Guilherme, Rafael, Juliana, Sarah and Mark. You were strong for so long.
We will always miss you.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 6, 2019