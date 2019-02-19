Francis BEATON

BEATON Francis William
(Frank):
Loving husband of Leonie. Much loved father of Robbie, Danielle and Donna.
Respected father-in-law of Anna, Paul and Robert. Cherished grandfather of Brady, Tom, Dayle, Amelia, Matthew, Pete, Richie, Sarah, Clementine, Tallulah and Jasper.
Thanks for the ride. It's been filled with love, happiness and lots of fun. We did it our way Frankie

Published in The West Australian on Feb. 19, 2019
