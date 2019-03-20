Funeral notice



VALENTINO:

The Funeral Mass for Mrs Francesca Valentino of Orange Grove will be celebrated in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Corner of Lesmurdie & Glyde Roads, Lesmurdie commencing at 11:00am on FRIDAY (22.03.2019). The Cortege will leave the Church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the main entrance of FREMANTLE Cemetery, Carrington Street, Palmyra at 1:15pm for a Burial Service. Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in Bowra & O'Dea's Cannington Chapel, 1307 Albany Hwy, Cannington at 7:00pm on THURSDAY (21.03.2019).



1307 ALBANY HWY CANNINGTON 9461 7133

WA Family Owned

www.leanneodea.com.au







VALENTINO:The Funeral Mass for Mrs Francesca Valentino of Orange Grove will be celebrated in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Corner of Lesmurdie & Glyde Roads, Lesmurdie commencing at 11:00am on FRIDAY (22.03.2019). The Cortege will leave the Church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the main entrance of FREMANTLE Cemetery, Carrington Street, Palmyra at 1:15pm for a Burial Service. Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in Bowra & O'Dea's Cannington Chapel, 1307 Albany Hwy, Cannington at 7:00pm on THURSDAY (21.03.2019).1307 ALBANY HWY CANNINGTON 9461 7133WA Family Owned Published in The West Australian on Mar. 20, 2019 Print | Return to today's Obituaries for The West Australian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers