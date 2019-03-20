VALENTINO:
The Funeral Mass for Mrs Francesca Valentino of Orange Grove will be celebrated in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Corner of Lesmurdie & Glyde Roads, Lesmurdie commencing at 11:00am on FRIDAY (22.03.2019). The Cortege will leave the Church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the main entrance of FREMANTLE Cemetery, Carrington Street, Palmyra at 1:15pm for a Burial Service. Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in Bowra & O'Dea's Cannington Chapel, 1307 Albany Hwy, Cannington at 7:00pm on THURSDAY (21.03.2019).
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 20, 2019