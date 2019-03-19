Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Francesca VALENTINO is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Friday, 22 March 2019. View



VALENTINO (Francesca):

Born Indeprete, Italy, 1.3.1935. Passed away 15.3.2019. Loving Wife of Carmine. Mother of Marisa and Nick. Nonna to Adamo and Nancy, Stefanie and Miriam.

No more suffering, no more pain, thanking you God for calling her name.



VALENTINO (Francesca):

To my beautiful Wife of 58 years, words cannot describe the sadness I feel. I will miss you more than you will ever know. Forever in my heart, until we meet again. Your Loving Husband Carmine

VALENTINO (Francesca):

Mother, you were a precious gift from God. My life without you wilI never be the same again. You were a generous and caring person, always putting your family first. I will miss your beautiful smile, loving and caring nature. Thank you for being my Mum. Love always your loving Daughter Marisa.

VALENTINO (Francesca):

To the world you were but one but to us you were the world. We will miss you always. Your loving Son Nick and Nipoti, Adamo and Nancy, Stefanie and Miriam.







Published in The West Australian on Mar. 19, 2019

