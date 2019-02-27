MURPHY:
The Funeral Mass for Mrs Frances May Murphy of Embleton will be celebrated in Infant Jesus Catholic Church, Cnr Wellington Rd & Smith St, Morley commencing at 10.15am on Tuesday (5.03.2019). The cortege will leave the church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the main entrance of PINNAROO Valley Memorial Park, Whitfords Ave, Padbury at 12 noon for a Burial Service.
Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in Infant Jesus Catholic Church, Morley at 7.00pm on MONDAY (4.03.2019).
231 GRAND PROMENADE DIANELLA 9229 7700
WA Family Owned
www.bowraodea.com.au
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 27, 2019